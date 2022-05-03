Load shedding: Stage 1 for City of Cape Town customers until 10pm

Cape Town - While Eskom announced Stage 2 blackouts would be implemented from today at 5pm due to severe generation capacity constraints, the City of Cape Town said its customers will be on Stage 1. The power supplier said the blackouts has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service, as well as breakdowns of nine generators.

Currently they have 3 875MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 067MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom added it will continue to monitor the system and implement any changes as required, but blackouts would continue for the rest of the week and end on Monday at 5am. In a statement Eskom said: “Since Monday a generation unit each at Lethabo, Tutuka, Ingula, Drakensberg, Arnot as well as two units each at Hendrina and Matla power stations suffered breakdowns.

“Further, delays in returning generators to service at Arnot, Kendal and three units at Tutuka power stations have added to the capacity constraints. “Eskom expects to return as many of these units to service as possible over the next few days. We also expect to rely on the use of emergency generating reserves to limit the stage of load shedding during this period.” The City of Cape Town meanwhile said its generation plan for its customers is keeping customers on Stage 1.

City customers will have Stage 1 blackouts from 5pm until 10pm, and thereafter move to Stage 2 from 10pm until 6am on Wednesday. The City added Stage 1 will be in place from 6am until 10pm on Wednesday. Eskom’s load-shedding Stage 2 is active from 17:00 today, 3 May 2022.



City customers

3 May

Stage 1: 17:00 until 22:00

Stage 2: 22:00 until 06:00 tomorrow, 4 May



4 May

Stage 1: 06:00 until 22:00



City of Cape Town customers can check the load shedding areas below to see when they will be affected: