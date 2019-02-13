While everyone has been enjoying their contemplation time due to frequent load shedding, many decided to use the time to come with memes. Picture: Twitter

Cape Town - South Africans find themselves stuck in load shedding hell, with Eskom implementing Stage 3 load shedding on Wednesday from 8am to 11pm as a result of a shortage of capacity. The shortage was a result of a number of generating units that are out of service due to breakdowns, the power utility said.

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed anger and shock at Eskom's latest round of load shedding.

Speaking at the African Union heads of state summit in Addis Ababa on Monday, the president said he announced the unbundling of the power utility because he realised that Eskom was in "a danger zone".

Ramaphosa said the news that there are six generators which are not functioning properly was "shocking".

Eskom, which has asked NERSA for annual tariff increases about three times the consumer inflation rate over the next three years, has warned that this latest phase of load shedding could last until April.

While everyone has been enjoying their contemplation time due to the frequent load shedding, many decided to use the time to come up with memes.

Who called it Load Shedding and not Eskommel? — Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) February 12, 2019





Are there any areas in Cape Town that don't get load shedding? If so, what is the ratio of K-way and North Face jackets compared to houses? — hue grant (@Finding_Sipho7) February 12, 2019









my friends and i not knowing what to do when loadshedding hits pic.twitter.com/57gt9X0ezo — fendiman (@kiingkirst) February 12, 2019





Durban’s load shedding is mad real. 3 times yesterday and again this morning.*



*i wish I was talking about my sex life and not black outs. — Angel Campey (@YesReallyAngel) February 12, 2019





When load shedding demon hits your area but your phone battery is at 98% pic.twitter.com/5zClv6CExS — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) February 12, 2019





Him : Come over



Her : But there’s load shedding ?



Him : I have a generator



Her : pic.twitter.com/ptJn2uZKEP — awfuljerry (@jaredvanskrrrrr) February 12, 2019









me @ the kettle 3 minutes before loadshedding pic.twitter.com/8LCOyjrqbI — 𝖞𝖆𝖘𝖒𝖎𝖓 (@Yazzy2102) February 12, 2019





Updated load shedding schedule. pic.twitter.com/ChY3lsPAlW — Aysegul Topuz Ergul (@aysgltpz) February 12, 2019





Today I chilled with my family because there was load shedding they not bad people yaz 😅#LoadShedding pic.twitter.com/5AXZrHhxXP — Lord Savio of House Stark (@Savio_xxi) February 11, 2019





Dear Eskom



Voetsek.



Yours Faithfully

We the People#eskom #loadshedding — Vannie Kaap (@_vanniekaap) February 10, 2019





Some of us will watch date my family here on Twitter because of Load- shedding #loadshedding #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/diYSmIHKTA — Rochi_Rama (@RamaRochi) February 10, 2019









When you have a power cut you can still cook your beans😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oderVHKWzC — Sarah Dell (@Love_Promise_S) February 10, 2019





