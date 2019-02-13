While everyone has been enjoying their contemplation time due to frequent load shedding, many decided to use the time to come with memes. Picture: Twitter

Cape Town - South Africans find themselves stuck in load shedding hell, with Eskom implementing Stage 3 load shedding on Wednesday from 8am to 11pm as a result of a shortage of capacity.

The shortage was a result of a number of generating units that are out of service due to breakdowns, the power utility said.

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed anger and shock at Eskom's latest round of load shedding.

Speaking at the African Union heads of state summit in Addis Ababa on Monday, the president said he announced the unbundling of the power utility because he realised that Eskom was in "a danger zone". 

Ramaphosa said the news that there are six generators which are not functioning properly was "shocking".

Eskom, which has asked NERSA for annual tariff increases about three times the consumer inflation rate over the next three years, has warned that this latest phase of load shedding could last until April.

While everyone has been enjoying their contemplation time due to the frequent load shedding, many decided to use the time to come up with memes.
















