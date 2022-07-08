Local and international groups gather in Cape Town to prioritise SDGs through the private sector

Cape Town - With the just transition and the climate crisis in the limelight, several organisations of the World Benchmarking Alliance – the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) accountability mechanism for the private sector – gathered in Cape Town yesterday in hopes of furthering the private sector’s role to achieve the SDGs through collective action. WBA engagement director Pauliina Murphy said: “We’re today coming together to disrupt our normal behaviour, challenge our thinking and maximise our work to achieve the SDGs.”

The 2022 Allies Assembly began with a plenary session between local and international speakers on how to shape and influence corporate accountability for the SDGs in an era where some of the world’s largest companies held more power than entire countries. The plenary speakers came from a range of sectors including business, civil society and government and addressed how collective action and data could be used to close the accountability gap and ensure that the private sector prioritises people and the planet. Joseph Eliabson, an African Monitor senior programmes co-ordinator, said: “We champion people-centred actions and the SDSs are designed to be people centred. What businesses do really changes lives, so let’s think together where they need to focus.”

WBA executive director Gerbrand Haverkamp added that governments, multi-laterals, institutional investors, civil society organisations and ultimately the citizens of the world must be crystal clear about what they need from companies and under what conditions they expect them to deliver. Sebastiaan Messerschmidt, consul-general of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in South Africa, delivered a thought-provoking keynote speech on the increased and wholescale efforts needed from all sectors of society, especially the private sector, to respond to the climate crisis and ensure the SDGs were achieved. “We are holding companies accountable, but are we doing it enough?” Messerschmidt said.

Vicky Sins, WBA executive director and decarbonisation and energy transformation lead, said they hoped to bring the sustainable agenda forward through the private sector and mobilise capital to support the SDGs. “What we have seen is that there is a significant gap between integrating social transition into the decarbonisation we need to see – we see this on a global scale but also in the South African context,” Sins said. Sins said this year’s Allies Assemble sought to find ways and frameworks to close that gap.

During the plenary session, Western Cape Education Department (WCED) deputy director general Haroon Mohamed explained the importance of taking a collaborative approach to education and social development through two projects spearheaded by the WCED – the Jakes Gerwel Technical School and the @Home Learning Programme for poor, vulnerable and rural communities during Covid-19. Mohamed said the success of these projects would not be possible without the same collective action the WBA sought to instigate through yesterday’s discussions. [email protected]