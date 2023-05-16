Local art hobbyists, professionals urged to submit their portrait for a chance to win R150 000

Cape Town - Durbanville-based art gallery Rust-en-Vrede has announced the upcoming sixth instalment of its Portrait Award competition, with a date for entries set for June 1, 2023. The popular art competition, which offers budding artists, art hobbyists and professionals the chance to win the grand prize of R150 000 as well as global exposure, was modelled after the BP Portrait Award, an annual event hosted by the National Portrait Gallery in London, England.

Commenting on the significance of the upcoming biennial Portrait Award, Rust-en-Vrede Gallery spokesperson and art curator Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren said the competition had become a flagship event on the gallery’s calendar and that each event saw entrants from all over the country. She said: “Every approach to the task is unique, a fine testament to the fact that there is still much to celebrate about the visceral act of putting paint, or pencil, to paper.” According to Rust-en-Vrede, each competition will see a fresh panel of judges being appointed to undertake an anonymous adjudication process that levels the playing field and allows the artworks to ‘speak for themselves.’

“Our judging panel has the honour of assessing the handiwork of both amateurs and seasoned, creative veterans,” said van Vuuren. ‘’The capabilities of artificial intelligence to generate original artwork have made for captivating conversation over the past year. But AI isn’t about to replace its human counterparts any time soon, as entrants to the 2023 Portrait Award will undoubtedly prove,’’ the popular gallery said. This year, 100 portraits will be selected by three judges during the competition process.

What is deemed the Top 40 will be exhibited at Rust-en-Vrede Gallery + Clay Museum in Durbanville from Friday, September 1, until November 2, 2023. The 40 portraits will also then become part of a travelling exhibition, while the remaining 60 works of the initially selected 100 will be exhibited from September 2, 2023, at the Spier Arts Trust Union House in Cape Town, in an exhibition titled ‘Portrait 100’. Anyone over 18 may enter the competition for R250 per entry, and artists are allowed to submit an unlimited number of entries.

Entries for the competition may be submitted between June 1 and will close on June 10, 2023. Winner of the 2021 competition. Picture: supplied. A new panel of adjudicators has accepted the challenge of this year’s selection, consisting of Paul Emsley, Prof. Elizabeth Gunter and Dr Rose Kirumira. All three judges are inspiring educators and remarkable artists in their own right.

‘’The adjudication process will be anonymous, giving all South African residents an equal chance,’’ according to Rust-en-Vrede. While the grand prize of R150 000 is the most coveted, the competition will also award the two artists in second and third positions. ‘’Additional prizes granted to the finalists include an artist residency in Spain, six Zoom tutoring sessions by Andrew James, master portrait artist, former vice-president and member of the Royal Portrait Society.’’

Van Vuuren said further prizes would include oil- and watercolour hampers sponsored by The Italian Art Shop, an acrylic hamper by Prime Art and a drawing hamper sponsored by The PenCafé in Durbanville.’ Rust-en-Vrede will also award one artist, the Ryno Swart Drawing Medal, for the first time this year, to the portrait artist who is deemed best in a drawing medium. “Portraiture has an extraordinary ability to bring the human experience to life in a way that captures not only the physical image but what lies beyond that.

