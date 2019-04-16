Lisa Ford

Cape Town - Lisa Ford, the Table Bay Hotel's chef, is set to represent South Africa in the prestigious Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs competition. Having won the Western Cape stage last year Ford, 25, competed in the national event.

The international competition will take place in Canada.

Ford joined the Table Bay in 2016 as a junior chef and was promoted to chef de partie last year.

Ford completed her schooling at Goodwood College and then went on to study law at UCT before moving to the Chef Hospitality and Skills Academy.

“I did my first year of law school before I knew that I was not doing what I loved.

"I then realised that cooking was my passion and took steps to change my path in the right direction,” she said.

She worked as a waitress while studying and as soon as she had qualified secured a job as a junior chef at the Commodore Hotel.

Although she has no doubt that she is in the right career, she said it wasn't planned.

“When I was in school, I never thought that I would be a chef.

"I loved to cook, but never thought of making it a career.

"I am so excited about what the future holds.”

“I am grateful to the Table Bay's executive chef, Keshan Rambarun, for seeing the potential in me and nominating me for this competition.

"I am elated and surprised that I have come this far.”

Joanne Selby, general manager at the Table Bay, said: “We are exceptionally proud of Lisa for flying the Table Bay's flag high and so proudly in this highly respected competition.

"We were thrilled when she was selected as a regional finalist and we couldn't be prouder and more excited that she has won.

"We wish her the very best as she participates in the national skills development programme.”