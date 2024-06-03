Local fishing boat the Lucerne aids in the rescue of 17 fishermen in Hout Bay

Cape Town - Seventeen fishermen who were stuck at sea after their boat suffered engine failure were reunited with their families at the weekend. The National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) Hout Bay duty crew supported by members of other rescue teams responded to a distress call intercepted by the NSRI EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) late on Thursday evening.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the distress call intercepted by the NSRI EOC was from a local fishing vessel reported to be taking water 3 nautical miles offshore of Duiker Island, Hout Bay. “It was determined that there were 17 fishermen on board the casualty fishing boat, a 28m steel hull longline fishing trawler.” Lambinon said the fishing boat was taking water but managed to maintain its structural and navigational integrity, though with its motors cutting out before being restarted and then cutting out again, at intervals.

He said: “At times she was adrift and at times she was under way. NSRI Hout Bay duty crew responded to station 8 rescue base where the NSRI rescue craft Albie Matthews and Nadine Gordimer were prepared to be launched. “NSRI Bakoven and NSRI Table Bay were also activated to respond to base to prepare NSRI rescue craft to launch to assist.” According to the NSRI, another local fishing boat that was also in the area, fishing vessel Lucerne, diverted from its route to assist, and reached the casualty vessel.