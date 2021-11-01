Local Government Elections: More expected to vote in Langa when wet and cold weather eases up

Cape Town - The wet and cold weather might be a deciding factor for young people in Langa on whether they cast their vote or not. This as only 129 voters had turned out at the Red Cross Society voting station between 7am and 11am while 166 had voted at Moshes Primary School voting station.

Red Cross Society Presiding Officer Ayanda Maxebengula said they were expecting more voters to flock in when the rain subsides. While most of the other party agents had abandoned their stalls outside Moshesh Primary voting station, Ward 51 independent candidate Vusumzi Mandindi’s supporters had remained, despite the pouring rain. Presiding officer at the voting station Noxolo Kwatsha said most of the voters that had turned out were mostly the elderly, with a few young people.

EFF party agent Nomthetho Mabona implored young people to start making their way to voting stations, and not wait for the last hour. "Young people need to understand the importance and the value that their votes have. They should recognise that this is not only for them but also for the next generation. "It's in their hands to make the change they want to see, our elders whom we have seen here today despite the rainy and wet weather in the early hours in the morning fought for us and it's now up to us as the young people to take up that baton," she said.