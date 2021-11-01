Local Government Elections: Special voters turn up in their numbers over the weekend

Cape Town - South Africans who were registered for the special voting process this weekend came out in their numbers in most parts of the City for their turn to cast a vote in favour of the candidate they want to see represent them in local government. According to the Electoral Commission, despite a few and separate incidents taking place in other provinces across the country the Western Cape recorded no disruptions at its special voting polls or during facilitated home visits.

Nationally the IEC had a record 1 110 194 approved special votes applications, including 507 354 (49%) home visits and 602 780 (51%) votes to be cast at voting stations on Saturday and Sunday between 8am and 5pm. IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said: “We are highly satisfied with the special voting process which took place over the weekend. Given the record scale of the 2021 Municipal Elections. “Besides offering voters who cannot vote at the voting station on November 1 an opportunity to participate, special voting also provides the commission with an opportunity to identify and resolve any challenges ahead of the election day.

“The Electoral Commission is happy to report that a substantial number of special votes were recorded by midday on Sunday.” She said that despite the record number of special vote applications, the commission was able to successfully facilitate between 50% and 70% of its set home visits. “At voting stations, turnout for special votes varied considerably. Some voting stations had a full turnout and closed after all approved special votes had already been cast,” said Bapela.