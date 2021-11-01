Local Government Elections: Vote for independent candidates in your ward, says Mmusi Maimane

Cape Town - The One South Africa Movement (OSA) has declared today an “independents” day. The party says it will work towards ending political party dominance and in turn deliver quality services to residents.

This as the movement held its final rally in Delft on Sunday alongside independent candidates and organisations contesting this year's local government elections. OSA has partnered with over 300 independent candidates and 12 organisations in seven provinces. OSA chief activist Mmusi Maimane said the time for independent and community oriented leaders to take over governance of municipalities was long over due.

“We want to appeal to South Africans not to say they don’t have an option, but they must vote for independents in their communities. “We have been working to bring change and the reason for concluding here in Delft today is because we want to highlight the service delivery failures and the need to bring change. “People are sick and tired of politics and parties that come with empty promises in our communities. Democracy depends on the power of the people and they need to make sure that today their votes bring change.

“For 27 years we have been waiting and nothing has changed and this gives us an opportunity where if people don’t do their jobs as independents they would be held accountable and be removed. We can’t be spectators to people looting,” he said. ONE South Africa Movement chief activist Mmusi Maimane addressing the crowds at its final rally in Delft yesterday. Maimane took a swipe at political parties’ manifestos, calling them the “biggest load of rubbish” that were made up as if they would effect change. “Apartheid was defeated not only by the ANC but it was the citizens that stood up and worked together to bring change, and we are starting that here,” said Maimane.