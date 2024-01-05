Local musos team up against violence on Cape Flats and Palestine

Cape Town - Local music talent in Cape Town have teamed up to show their support to the violence happening daily on the Cape Flats and Palestine with a campaign called Paliscape.
Nominated for a Cape Town Artist Awards, M.A.D CPT Media, Big Drip and Youth Invasion have partnered up for a joint campaign against violence by raising funds in support of Palestine and Cape Town.
Founder of M.A.D CPT, Luweeg Luis, said they will be working with charities who are on the ground to get the funds utilised where it is needed.
“The violence in Palestine is getting worse by the day, but also close to home the violence is growing on our streets and people dying or someone getting shot has become a norm.
“What sparked the motivation behind this campaign was seeing people question why our Capetonians are marching for Palestine but not taking a stand against gun and gang violence and marching for Cape Town. Instead of choosing a movement to support, let’s stand together and raise awareness and funds to support both.”
Luis added that some of the organisations they will be working with to raise funds for Palestine are Unicef, Ladles of Love, and Jubilee, to name a few.
They are working on a song and music video titled “Paliscape: Stand Against Violence” alongside a documentary which will be sold directly to the public on a dedicated website and all proceeds will go towards the campaign.
“The documentary will feature people giving first-hand experience and their thoughts on the violence and we’ll try to get some from the people in Palestine as well and show what people are going through.
“I hope the funds will be used to create more exciting programmes on the Cape Flats to keep the children busy and away from gangsterism. And to assist the families in Palestine with what they need, from clothes to food, however we can help.”
The track will feature some artists from the US, Delft, Worcester and Athlone and will drop on January 30.
If anyone would like to be part of the song, documentary or make a donation, please contact [email protected] or 084 751 7165