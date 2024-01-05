Local musos team up against violence on Cape Flats and Palestine

Cape Town - Local music talent in Cape Town have teamed up to show their support to the violence happening daily on the Cape Flats and Palestine with a campaign called Paliscape. Nominated for a Cape Town Artist Awards, M.A.D CPT Media, Big Drip and Youth Invasion have partnered up for a joint campaign against violence by raising funds in support of Palestine and Cape Town.

Founder of M.A.D CPT, Luweeg Luis, said they will be working with charities who are on the ground to get the funds utilised where it is needed. “The violence in Palestine is getting worse by the day, but also close to home the violence is growing on our streets and people dying or someone getting shot has become a norm. “What sparked the motivation behind this campaign was seeing people question why our Capetonians are marching for Palestine but not taking a stand against gun and gang violence and marching for Cape Town. Instead of choosing a movement to support, let’s stand together and raise awareness and funds to support both.”

Luis added that some of the organisations they will be working with to raise funds for Palestine are Unicef, Ladles of Love, and Jubilee, to name a few. People search for survivors and the bodies of victims through the rubble of buildings destroyed during an Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 26 amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Picture: Mahmud Hams/AFP They are working on a song and music video titled “Paliscape: Stand Against Violence” alongside a documentary which will be sold directly to the public on a dedicated website and all proceeds will go towards the campaign. “The documentary will feature people giving first-hand experience and their thoughts on the violence and we’ll try to get some from the people in Palestine as well and show what people are going through.