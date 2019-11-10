A local man from Yzerfontein has died on Saturday after having difficulty in the surf while swimming, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said. Picture: NSRI

Cape Town - A local man from Yzerfontein has died on Saturday after having difficulty in the surf while swimming, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.



On Saturday at 13:20, the NSRI Yzerfontein duty crew were activated following police reports of a drowning in progress at Rooipan se Klippe. "The sea rescue craft Sonja was launched and NSRI crew responded directly to the scene to join police on the scene and a local doctors assistant, a paramedic, also responded.

"On arrival on the scene a 38-year-old local man, reported to have been in difficulty in the surf while swimming, was recovered by NSRI rescue swimmers from the surfline and recovered to the beach where CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) efforts commenced," said NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon.

"Despite extensive CPR efforts, after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, sadly he was declared deceased.

"The body of the man has been taken into the care of the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services and Police have opened an inquest docket.