Lockdown roadblocks paying off for cops with several suspects caught

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The police and other law enforcement agencies have successfully participated in manning various anti-crime vehicle checkpoints (VCPs) and roadblocks in the Western Cape. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said their efforts paid off as several suspects were arrested for robbery and liquor-related offences over the weekend. Rwexana said police officers in Gugulethu arrested two suspects at a roadblock on NY78. She said while police were searching a light delivery vehicle they found three cases of brandy. “Two suspects, aged 25 and 41, were arrested for contravening Regulation 11B (I) (c) of the Disaster Management Act. They were issued with a fine.” Rwexana said two suspects were arrested for an armed robbery and possession of stolen property after a man was robbed by four suspects at NY 78 on Thursday while waiting for a taxi.

“One suspect was found in his home in possession of the complainant’s property and another was found in possession of the complainant’s cellphone. Police also seized an imitation firearm,” she said.

In an unrelated matter, Kraaifontein police arrested a 36-year-old man for possession of liquor in 4th Avenue, Belmont Park, Kraaifontein. They had followed-up on information about liquor stored at an address.

[email protected]

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.