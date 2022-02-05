Locked and loaded: Hanover Park man bust with 'zip gun' hidden in waist training belt

Cape Town - City of Cape Town metro police officers arrested a 23-year-old man on Friday morning for possessing an imitation firearm, which he had hidden in a waist training belt. The City's metro police spokesperson, Ruth Solomons, said the drug and task team unit had been on patrol in Hanover Park on Friday when they spotted three males walking towards them who looked suspicious.

The men gave the officers permission to search them, and one of the officers felt an object around the waist of one of them. “The suspect confessed that he had an imitation firearm on his person that was held in place by a waist training belt. “He was arrested and taken to the Philippi police station, where a detailed search revealed a live 9mm round of ammunition in his right takkie,” Solomons said.

He was charged with possession of an imitation firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition. Police officers were granted permission to search the men and felt an object around the waist of one of them. Picture: Metro police/supplied There were many reactions online after news of the ‘zip gun’ spread. On social media, some of the comments included:

– "The lock is to make it sound like he is cocking the gun" – “A lock for your glock” – "If you lost the key for that lock then the gun is no used.“