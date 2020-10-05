Long-awaited Robben Island Museum report delayed again

Cape Town - The long-awaited forensic investigation report into the management of the Robben Island Museum (RIM) has been delayed again and will not be due for another three weeks, according to Robben Island Museum Council chairperson Michael Masutha. The report, which has been at the centre of a row between the council and the Ex-Political Prisoners’ Association (EPPA) was due on September 30 after the previous report was set aside. Masutha said: “In June the council ordered a new investigation into the claims, saying legalities made it impossible to act on the previous forensic report finalised last year. “MacRobert Attorneys officially commenced the investigation on June 26 and it was anticipated that the investigation would conclude within a period of four calendar weeks. “However, in the light of other legal issues that arose during the course of the investigation, that needed to be cleared, there was a delay resulting in council approving a request to extend the completion date to September 30.

“At a special meeting of council, and after consultation with the investigators on September 29, we again approved a request by the investigators for a further three weeks which will take us to October 21.

“Meanwhile we met with the auditor-general’s office seeking updates on the investigation by their ethics and risk unit relating to irregular expenditure concerning the acquisition of the boat, the Krotoa, purchased by RIM during 2019.

“This investigation will also be covered during the extended three week period.

“The conclusion of this investigation and the appropriate action to be taken following the investigation, will hopefully once and for all remove the hanging cloud on the reputation and image of RIM which is a national and world heritage site to be preserved for prosperity for the nation and the world at large.”

The EPPA has made repeated calls for the previous investigation’s findings to be made public. EPPA Secretary Mpho Masemola said on Friday: “We hope that heads will roll after the findings of the lawyers are presented and the remedial process begin.”

Cape Argus