Cape Town - If the ability to get goods to market at the right time and at reasonable cost is one of the cornerstones of the economy, the Port of Cape Town is a stumbling block for truckers who are complaining about queueing for hours to enter the port. The provincial government said it would soon hold a meeting with truck owners and the authorities at Transnet in a bid to sort out the problems faced by truckers at the Port of Cape Town.

Truck owners who transport shipping containers to and from the Port of Cape Town have been demanding a more efficient service and concerns have been raised about the damage done to business.

On Thursday, in response to questions about the complaints raised by the truckers, Raybin Windvogel, director of the provincial Red Tape Reduction Unit in the Department of Economic Development and Tourism said, “the problem in a nutshell is that the port authorities don’t seem to care enough to sort the problem out”.

Windvogel said the ports authorities were, “slow to respond to complaints and as a result there were increased inefficiencies”.

He said the port suffered multiple breakdowns of equipment and his department was alerted to the problems.

Derick Ongansie, a private trucker and chairperson of Truckers For Unity SA, a co-operative which represents more than 200 truck owners, flagged the issue of delays at the port during the radio interview.

He said, “trucks queue long hours in and outside the port, with broken-down equipment and lack of staff”.

Ongansie expressed frustration with the long and expensive delays they were faced with due to congestion and red tape at the port, and said his organisation and other truckers wanted a meeting with the authorities to discuss the issue.

He blamed the problems truckers were facing on a change of systems by Transnet over a decade ago and said the problems had been building ever since.

Economic Development and Tourism MEC David Maynier also responded to the uproar about the port and said, “we are aware of the inefficient management of activities in the Port of Cape Town that are having a significant impact on the costs and efficiencies of the trucking industry”.

Maynier said his department “aims to make it easier to do business across the Western Cape, and so has engaged with relevant stakeholders, such as Transnet together with truck owners, to address the issues experienced”.

Maynier said, “Further engagements with these stakeholders are planned”.

Neither the Port of Cape Town or Transnet responded to questions sent to them.

