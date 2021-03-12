Long March to Freedom exhibit going green for St Patrick’s Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A hundred life-size bronze sculptures of South African and international icons such as Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo and Walter Sisulu will be illuminated in a green light to celebrate St Patrick’s Day. The Embassy of Ireland in South Africa together with the Long March to Freedom and Century City are turning the sculptures green as part of the St Patrick’s Day Global Greening initiative, which is coming to Cape Town for the first time. Ambassador of Ireland to South Africa, Fionnuala Gilsenan said: “The Embassy is proud to mark our national day in this very special manner, by illuminating in green the heroes of the South African struggle whose courage and sacrifice inspired a generation of Irish people to stand with South Africa in its struggle for a democratic and just future.” The Long March to Freedom, which is situated at Century City, is one of the country’s most unique exhibitions portraying a monumental procession of life-size bronze statues. The individual bronze artworks are a comprehensive statement of South Africa’s pride in the country's diverse history and tells the story of South Africa's 350-year struggle for freedom and democracy.

Chairman of the Century City Arts Foundation, John Chapman said: “By collaborating with The Long March to Freedom and the Embassy of Ireland through this creative initiative, we’re encouraged that a spotlight – figuratively and literally in this instance – is cast upon the cultural abundance we’re creating in Century City.

“We’re delighted that our spot in Cape Town is receiving international exposure in this instance. May this be the first of many collaborations.”

CEO of the National Heritage Project Company, owners of Long March to Freedom, Dali Tambo said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Embassy of Ireland for this significant event.

“The more than 150-year relationship between our two countries is underpinned by the universal, noble and humanitarian values displayed in the lives of the individuals depicted in bronze in the procession.”

Tourism Ireland's Global Greening initiative, now in its eleventh year, has seen world-famous sites including New York's Empire State Building, London's Trafalgar Square Gardens and Rome's Colosseum light in green to mark St Patrick's Day.

The Global Greening initiative provides a unique opportunity to highlight the world’s most iconic sites and is a reminder of Ireland’s global connections through celebrating the patron saint of Ireland, St Patrick.

The greening of the Long March to Freedom will run from 17 to 20 March, 2021.

Patrons interested in viewing the virtual greening of the Long March to Freedom should visit the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa’s Facebook page, or the Long March to Freedom’s Facebook page.

Cape Argus