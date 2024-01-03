LOOK: Exploring Cape Town’s vibrant Kaapse Klopse carnival

West London All Stars Kaapse Klopse troupe finish their performance in the Bo-Kaap. Picture: Armand Hough Independent Newspapers

The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival is a lively event popular with all locals in Cape Town and is considered a must-see for all visitors. Picture: Armand Hough Independent Newspapers

The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival is a colourful parade in Cape Town that is as rich in history as it is in culture and extravagance. Picture: Armand Hough Independent Newspapers

West London All Stars Kaapse Klopse troupe finish their performance in the Bo-Kaap. Picture: Armand Hough Independent Newspapers

West London All Stars Kaapse Klopse troupe parade during The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Picture: Armand Hough Independent Newspapers

The iconic Cape Town Minstrel Carnival, historically known as Kaapse Klopse, returns to the streets of Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers

The popular Cape Town Minstrel Carnival, historically known as Kaapse Klopse, returned to the streets of Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers

The iconic Cape Town Minstrel Carnival returned to the streets of Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers

Celebrating Tweede Nuwe Jaar The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival, historically known as Kaapse Klopse, returned to the streets of Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers

South Africa Cape Town 02- January- 2024 - Posh Vibrant marching during the Cape Town Street Parade. The iconic Cape Town Minstrel Carnival, historically known as Kaapse Klopse, returns to the streets of Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers

Original D6 Hanover Minstrels marching during the Cape Town Street Parade. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers

The Kaapse Klopse, returned to the streets of Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers