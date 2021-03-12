LOOK: Long queues as Cape Town’s private healthcare workers line up for Covid-19 jab

Sachin Nathoo, Melomed Chief Information Officer, said the hospital’s vaccination roll-out is going well. Cape Town – Hundreds of people were queuing at Melomed Hospital in Gatesville on Friday where staff from private hospitals across Cape Town are being vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. The Melomed Hospital in Gatesville has become the first private hospital in the country to offer private sector health-care workers Covid-19 vaccinations. The launch of the vaccination centre was attended by Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and deputy mayor of Cape Town Ian Nielson, preceded by prayers from faith leaders. The hospital has been administering vaccines since March 2 when it was opened and is specifically catering to private acute health-care facilities (Mediclinic, Netcare, Life Healthcare and NHN facilities such as the Melomed group) and their front-line health-care workers.

Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Sachin Nathoo, chief information officer for the Gatesville hospital, said the vaccination roll-out is going well, stating that after a slow start, the hospital is now doing between 600-700 vaccinations a day.

“This vaccination roll-out is part of a research project, and there are certain requirements that need to be met as a result.

“It’s a collaborative effort as we are working hand in hand with the different groups such as the Western Cape Government and Desmond Tutu Health Foundation (DTHF) to help with the rollout at the Melomed vaccination centre.

“The process was a bit slow, but we’ve now gotten the process streamlined.”

Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Nathoo said it’s been an uplifting experience for the Melomed Hospital in Gatesville to see the health care workers being excited to get the vaccine.

“The workers were battered and worn, as those in the front line are also experiencing Covid-19 pandemic fatigue.

“Many have suffered, some have lost family members and loved ones, but now there is absolute excitement in the air at them being able to safeguard themselves and those around them.”

Dr Stella Botha from Mediclinic Stellenbosch who was among the health workers queuing outside shared her excitement, also remarking on how the line was moving quickly.

“I’m very excited to get my vaccine… It’s been shown to be a very effective and safe vaccine that will protect me and my patients from getting the Covid-19 infection.”

