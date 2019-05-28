Port Elizabeth - The Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth has launched its institutional naming and renaming project on Monday, with the initial phase being the launch and unveiling of eight renamed student residences. NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the institutional naming and renaming project was a critical part of the University’s transformation and identity building process and flows from the launch of the University’s new name and identity in 2017.

They have been named among others after struggle heroes and some honoured were two former Mandela University students, Yolanda Guma and Claude Qavane, "who both contributed to shaping the university during their short lives".

Mbabela said Sarah Baartman, Lillian Ngoyi, Charlotte Maxeke, Solomon Mahlangu, Sol Plaatjie and Hector Pieterson are also being recognised.

"Changing names can be an important visual indicator of broader transformation interventions. Physical infrastructure in the form of buildings is an important part of a university, and constitutes and facilitates the academic projects, namely the teaching, learning, research, engagement, student and staff campus life and public experience".

She said It is where teaching, learning and research content is produced, where the institutional culture gets its legitimacy to navigate the movement and thinking of human beings interacting with it daily for the enriching purpose of producing and disseminating knowledge.

"Buildings and university spaces cannot carry empty names like “Building X or Y”. Such names are devoid of meaning and do not possess anything of significance about the university today and what it is becoming".

"It reflects nothing about the meaning and significance of Nelson Mandela, and about the empowering purpose of higher education in South Africa and Africa for that matter".

She said their progressive naming framework was reflective of the times and would guide the review of existing names and naming of future buildings and places more in keeping with the vision of the University, the ethos and values of Nelson Mandela and the South African Constitution.

NMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Sibongile Muthwa said they renamed their spaces in a manner that elevates their heritage, "that elevates what Mandela himself stood for, not just Mandela himself but all of his ilk that worked hard to get the country where it is".

The renamed residence are: Sol Plaatje residence formerly known as Protea, Lillian Ngoyi formerly known as Veritas, Solomon Mahlangu formerly known as Unitas, Sarah Baartman formerly known as Melodi, Claude Qavane formerly known as Xanadu, Charlotte Maxeke formerly known as Lebombo, Yolanda Guma formerly known as Oceana and Hector Pieterson, formerly known as Letaba.

