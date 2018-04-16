Stellenbosch - It is universally accepted that leaving your car in the shopping mall parking, it would be relatively safe.
However, a car owner from Stellenbosch unexpectedly had their vehicle crushed when a section of the parking lot wall collapsed at Eikestad Mall, on Monday evening.
Wagner Nel, spokesperson for the mall said that an investigation into the collapse is underway.
"Management at Eikestad Mall confirms that a section of the wall of the Andringa Walk basement parking fell on a parked car yesterday [Monday] evening.
"Emergency services were immediately contacted to clear the scene and we can report that no injuries were sustained. Please note that the parking garage at Andringa Walk will be closed until further notice," Nel said.
"We prioritise the safety of our employees and visitors at all times and are working closely with independent investigators to ascertain the cause of the incident."
Nel further added that they were going through the scene with their engineers to exam the collapse.