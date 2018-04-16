Wagner Nel, spokesperson for the mall said that an investigation into the collapse is underway.

"Management at Eikestad Mall confirms that a section of the wall of the Andringa Walk basement parking fell on a parked car yesterday [Monday] evening.





"Emergency services were immediately contacted to clear the scene and we can report that no injuries were sustained. Please note that the parking garage at Andringa Walk will be closed until further notice," Nel said.

"We prioritise the safety of our employees and visitors at all times and are working closely with independent investigators to ascertain the cause of the incident."