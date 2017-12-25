Cape Town - Thousands of people have flocked to Cape Town's public pools and beaches on the Day of Goodwill.
The City of Cape Town estimated that at least 4000 people were queueing to get into the public pools along the Sea Point coastline at the promenade as the Boxing Day beach rush got into full swing.
The City of Cape Town's officials were out in force.
Before Christmas, the City conducted beach inspections, checking out the facilities and brushing up on beach safety.
On Tuesday, officials were out in full force ensuring everyone enjoyed a safe day at the beach.
Law Enforcement officials have already begun confiscating liquor from beachgoers.
The City of Cape Town is also running its "child tagging" programme at various beaches.
The tags contain vital contact information, so that in the event of a child getting lost, their parents can be tracked down quickly and efficiently.
Cape Argus