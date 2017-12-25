Thousands of people queued from early on Tuessday morning to get a spot at the Sea Point poos. Picture: Anees Abbas

Cape Town - Thousands of people have flocked to Cape Town's public pools and beaches on the Day of Goodwill.

The City of Cape Town estimated that at least 4000 people were queueing to get into the public pools along the Sea Point coastline at the promenade as the Boxing Day beach rush got into full swing.

Thousands of people queued from early on Tuessday morning to get a spot at the Sea Point poos. Picture: Anees Abbas

The queue at Sea Point Promenade on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

St James beach was nearly full before noon on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

The queue at Sea Point Promenade on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

Kalk Bay beach started filling up early on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

The queue at Sea Point Promenade on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

Kalk Bay beach started filling up early on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

Thousands of people queued from early on Tuessday morning to get a spot at the Sea Point poos. Picture: Anees Abbas

The City of Cape Town's officials were out in force.

A strong official presence will remain on all of the city's beaches. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

Beach patrols started before Christmas. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

Beach patrols started before Christmas. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

Before Christmas, the City conducted beach inspections, checking out the facilities and brushing up on beach safety.

Facility Manager at Strandfontein Pavilion updating information sign. Picture: Supplied/City Cape Town

Law Enforcement officials confiscated alcohol. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

Beach patrols started before Christmas. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

On Tuesday, officials were out in full force ensuring everyone enjoyed a safe day at the beach.

Law Enforcement officials have already begun confiscating liquor from beachgoers.

The City of Cape Town is also running its "child tagging" programme at various beaches.

Strand Neighbourhood Watch is running the City of Cape Town's "Child Tagging" programme at Strand beach. Picture: Supplied/Murray Williams

Strand Neighbourhood Watch is running the City of Cape Town's "Child Tagging" programme at Strand beach. Picture: Supplied/Murray Williams

The tags contain vital contact information, so that in the event of a child getting lost, their parents can be tracked down quickly and efficiently.

[email protected]

Cape Argus