CAPE TOWN – The vigilance of members attached to the Western Cape Flying Squad led to the arrest of two suspects for being in possessing of presumed uncut diamonds with an estimated value of R1.5 million. The members were busy with a stop and search operation in Voortrekker Road Bellville on Friday afternoon when their attention was drawn to two suspects aged 46 and 53. The men were questioned and they appeared nervous. This prompted the members to conduct a body search which resulted in the discovery of two small bags with 27 diamonds.

The men from Namibia were arrested and are due to make a court appearance in Bellville on Monday. The circumstances surrounding the matter and the origin of the diamonds are still under investigation.

In a separate incident, four armed suspects hijacked a Toyota Run X in Lingelethu West, but soon found themselves in police custody.

Vigilant members attached to Kuils River police station reacted on a radio broadcast that the hijacked vehicle was heading for their area late Saturday night. The area was patrolled and the hijacked vehicle with four male occupants were spotted.

Following a high speed pursuit, the suspects collided with two other vehicles and was brought to a halt on the corners of Belhar and Nooiensfontein Roads. They were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and were arrested.

Once charged, the suspects aged between 19, and 29 will make a court appearance in Blue Downs to face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of a stolen vehicle.

In an unrelated matter in Steenberg a 22-year-old suspect was apprehended late last night in Parkin Court for being in possession of an unlicensed .22 pistol after the Crime Prevention Unit followed up on a tipoff from the community.

The suspect is due to make a court appearance in Wynberg once he has been charged.

