Looking at the future of businesses in the Cape Town CBD

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The future of the CBD could potentially be a different reality for many as the Covid-19 pandemic further impacts on businesses and companies. According to the Business Exchange chief executive David Seinker, many small businesses such as restaurants and shops have felt the brunt of the lockdown as they struggle to pay rent. “Everyone is under financial strain at the moment and businesses are realising that rent on a big space in a prime location is simply becoming too expensive to maintain,” he said. Seinker said the digital reality is presenting itself even more so now, adding that companies or business owners may shift their thinking from spending high costs on long-term office leases in the city centre. The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) said that although there are more work-from-home opportunities, which may allow for a level of flexibility in people’s working arrangements, it does not mean that office requirements of tenants will materially reduce.

Rob Kane, chairperson of the CCID and CBD property developer, said: “At the moment, commercial landlords and tenants in the CBD are working hard to support one another to ensure that it does survive the economic effects of Covid-19 and the harsh lockdown restrictions. Landlords are providing support to their tenants, negotiating rent relief agreements, advice and the implementation of Covid-19 safety protocols in buildings so that business can continue at this time.”

CCID chief executive Tasso Evangelinos said that most local and international analysts agree that there will probably be some hybrid of remote/office working, but the fact of the matter is that only certain businesses can operate by remote. “While much remains unclear as to how things will evolve when we emerge from the effects of the pandemic, we do not believe businesses will cancel their leases en masse.”

Kane added: “We have also witnessed during the various levels of lockdown how resilient Cape Town CBD entrepreneurs are in the way they have reinvented their businesses to survive these tough times.”

Mayco member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management James Vos said an agreement had been signed with Productivity SA to help businesses in distress. “Our main focus now is to help with economic recovery and readiness, by working with our strategic business partners and stakeholders, to attract investment and support companies in distress,” he said.

sukaina,[email protected]