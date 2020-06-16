Loss of jobs, income in SA recycling sector

Cape Town - Despite a spike in recycling, the lower cost of plastics has seen an overall reduction of incomes for waste collectors. The Worldwide Wildlife Fund (WWF) had a panel discussion on Thursday on the current issues facing the waste and recycling sectors since the Covid-19 pandemic. WWF South Africa’s Lorren de Kock said: “The vulnerabilities of the plastic value chain have been amplified during this time. Plastic is a material of choice for medical equipment and to maintain the hygiene of various products and food. “However, the problem is how this product is managed during its life cycle during this period.” Kock said the recent decrease in oil prices meant “virgin” plastic is far cheaper than recycled plastic. Informal waste collectors have lost livelihoods from not being able to collect recyclables during the lockdown.

Recycling operations have remained closed due to the unprofitably of doing business.

The price paid per kilogram of collected plastic had also plummeted.

The South African Plastic Recyclers Organisation general manager, Lisa Parkes, said: “The recycling industry coming to a standstill includes a few inter-related reasons, including the prohibition on movement and operations due to lockdown, which left many reclaimers and collectors staying home without an income, as well as many recyclers unable to operate without an essential services permit.”

African Reclaimers Organisation’s Luyanda Hlatshawyo said: “The influence of the oil directly impacted the income that reclaimers were making on a daily or monthly basis. The normal price of a PET bottle was usually R4 and R5 a kilo and when Covid-19 started, it was being sold as R2 a kilo.”

Hlatshawyo said reclaimers continue to collect as they try to find alternative systems.

De Kock said most recycling collectors were now selling paper, metal and cardboard. “Some relief from government and industry in the form of food parcels and providing some personal protective equipment. But other than that there has been a significant loss of livelihoods in the sector.”

