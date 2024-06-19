Lost Husky found days after robbers attacked and stabbed cyclist owner in Simon's Town

Cape Town - A Muizenberg family is grateful to the community and all who helped search for their missing dog, lost after a violent mugging near the Redhill hiking trail in Simon’s Town over the weekend. On Saturday afternoon, Muizenberg residents – a nephew and uncle who asked to remain anonymous – were out with their husky dog Skye for a cycle. The two rode for about 3.6km before deciding to stop for a break.

As they got off their bicycles, they were approached by three minors and one adult male, after 3pm. The uncle was stabbed twice, once in the forearm and in the side of his ribcage. A rock was also thrown at Skye, causing her to run off. With his wounded uncle, they searched for half an hour to 40 minutes for Skye, but were unsuccessful in their attempts to locate her.

The uncle was then taken to hospital and the search for Skye continued. After collecting his uncle from the hospital, they returned to the area around 8pm to continue the search, which would carry on until close to midnight. Skye was located on the mountain yesterday morning. “I would say it was a blessing. The search party started about 8am, in all different directions on Redhill mountain, the hiking area there,” he said.

“My uncle found Skye, he drove up as far as his car could drive. “He searched that area a little bit, he got back in his car, he reversed and then something came into his mind which made him get out again and went up on a rock, calling her name, and all of a sudden Skye just appeared 10 metres away from him.” Four-year-old Skye has been with him since she was a pup, referring to the dog as a lockdown puppy, as he got her during the Covid-19 epidemic. Picture: supplied Her owner said she was taken to the vet immediately and apart from the cut she sustained from the stone on her snout, she is doing fine.

Her owner said she was taken to the vet immediately and apart from the cut she sustained from the stone on her snout, she is doing fine. "The family is so happy that she's back with me, being reunited. I must say, the community – they're amazing. "I wouldn't have been able to find Skye by myself. If it wasn't for the community, she'd still be up there.