Lotus River mom amused as spooky Halloween post goes viral

Cape Town - A mom of two from Lotus River says she never expected her post to go viral and found it amusing that people are sharing and enjoying her quirky Halloween costume. Fatima Sait, a long-standing mountain tour guide says she is fed up of being a target for muggers who are robbing hikers almost daily. Sait, 48, shared a few throwback images of her in a scary bride costume and posted it on the Hiking Cape Town Facebook page.

People had a good laugh when they saw the photos. But Sait says the message of her costume is more serious than the amusement it brings. The former admin assistant says the hiking community around Table Mountain has been targeted by robbers and she shared the picture as a suggestion to scare off muggers. Fatima Sait. Picture: Supplied “I’m scared for not only my own safety, but my fellow mountain users as well. It’s not only affecting my own income, but others in my industry.

“SANParks and other law enforcement units are doing visible patrols, but can’t be everywhere at the same time with limited resources,” Sait said. Sait says the outfit was pure coincidence when she put it together for Halloween in 2020. SPOOKY: Fatima in bride costume on Lion’s Head “I wore this for Halloween 2020, following the spate of muggings on the mountain, it was a bit of tongue in cheek to come up with solutions.