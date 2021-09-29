Lourensia Park residents push for answers over summons for illegal dwellings on property

Cape Town - Lourensia Park residents, in Somerset West, handed over a petition demanding that the City provide clarity, regarding the issuing of summonses to the resident. This is after residents were angry and disappointed, after they received summonses for illegally building additional dwellings on their properties.

They received letters from the clerk of the criminal court, at the Somerset Magistrate's Court, on August 19, stating that they were guilty of contravening sections of the National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act. Community activist Niklaas Thysen said the City has at least 100 000 backyard dwellings in its own rental stock, across the city, because of a lack of housing opportunities. “This City has failed to deliver the number of houses, to reduce the number of people waiting or to address the natural growth of its communities,” said Thysen.

He said the City was bullying the residents of Lourensia Park, by serving summonses – in alleged criminal proceedings – for backyard structures. The occupants had embarked on their own volition to provide shelter for themselves, due to the inability of the municipality to provide for housing opportunities. City Spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said as the summons has been issued, the matter is currently sub-judice. “Thus, we will not be providing any further comment on this matter at this stage,” said Tyhalibongo.