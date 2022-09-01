Lovers of marine life urged to apply to be Two Oceans Aquarium volunteers

Cape Town – Applications for new Two Oceans Aquarium volunteers are open, the aquarium announced. Prospective volunteers have to complete a qualifying course before being able to volunteer at the aquarium. Aquarium volunteers are people who love the ocean and offer up some of their free time to help spread that love.

The aquarium added that people don't need any prior experience or qualifications to become volunteers. They stated that this may be the perfect opportunity for people who want a taste of what their future career in marine science may hold, or for those who already have a career in an unrelated field and simply want a hobby that keeps them in touch with the ocean. Volunteer induction course information:

Start date: October 15, 2022

Applications closing date: September 23

Course duration: Saturdays 15, 22, 29 October and 5, 12, 19, 26 November (you need to attend a minimum of 6)

Times: 9am to 2pm

Requirements: Ages 18+, a willingness to volunteer at the Aquarium in Cape Town, and a love of the ocean!

Cost: R400 a person (R200 for registered SA students and pensioners) The volunteer induction course will begin on October 15, under the care of marine sciences educators of the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation. The course will take place over seven Saturdays, consisting primarily of self-study content, and in-person practical sessions at the aquarium as well as assessments. Topics covered are useful outside the aquarium, and people will learn all about the life on South Africa’s rocky shorelines, the differences in life between SA’s two oceans, and the seaweeds and invertebrates that live around the Cape Peninsula.

Once the course is completed, and participants have passed the assessments, they may volunteer on the floor with aquarium visitors, educating them on the animals and plants found along the country’s coastline. “We require each new volunteer to begin as a front-of-house volunteer for a prescribed number of shifts, and to meet a minimum level of commitment before being allowed to assist in other roles behind-the-scenes – but if you stick with the programme, you’ll be able to get involved wherever your passion lies at the aquarium,” they said. Apply here: https://www.aquarium.co.za/blog/entry/be-a-two-oceans-aquarium-volunteer

