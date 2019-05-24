The Land Party’s Loyiso Nkohla has resigned from the party, writing an angry letter on why he was doing so. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Land Party’s Loyiso Nkohla has resigned from the party, writing an angry letter on why he was doing so. Nkohla said that after reflection and advice from his family and the constituency he represented, he could no longer be attached to a party led by “someone with serious allegations against him”, referring to chief party leader Gcobani Ndzongana.

“I cannot in good conscience continue to associate myself with a party that is led by someone who is facing serious allegations of child rape, incitement of violence and a questionable integrity that goes against my moral values,” Nkohla said.

Nkohla said he decided to refocus his energy to advocate and advance the constitutional rights for dignity and parity particularly to those in informal settlements, backyard dwellings and social housing.

Ndzongana said Nkohla’s resignation was accepted. He said the agenda for the Land Party central committee meeting this weekend included a discussion around numerous allegations against Nkohla and a vote was going to be taken to remove him from the organisation.

“Among the allegations are sexual harassment against one of our lesbian members; threats of violence and defamation of character against the chief leader as well as the white and Cape Malay members of the organisation; theft; fraud; self-promotion and populism over the needs of the poor; illegally receiving funds from Ace Magashule; working with Alan Winde from the DA; fraudulently taking and keeping funds from donors for personal use in the name of the party without disclosing the information to the party; causing factions and division in the party; failure to deliver votes or any value to the party from his campaign as premier candidate, and overall sabotage of the party for his own selfish gains,” Ndzongana said.

“The manner in which he joined the Land Party is also under question, as he was originally sent by Patricia de Lille’s Good Party to recruit the Land Party chief leader to Good.”

He said the chief leader declined to join Good as he had been given a mandate by his community to run his own political party that Nkohla was not aware of at that time.

“We now believe that Nkohla saw an opportunity to use the Land Party simply to promote his own name as he jumps from one political platform to the next.”

