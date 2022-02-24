Lucinda Evans takes aim at children's commissioner after newborn dumped near Parliament

Cape Town - Concerns have been raised about the safety of unwanted babies in the province after a body of a newborn was dumped near Parliament on Wednesday. Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that the body of a newborn baby was found in Plein Street, Cape Town at about 9am by a passer-by.

Twigg said a concealment of birth case was registered for investigation, and that the investigation into the matter continued. This comes a week after Bishop Lavis police requested the public to assist with information in an investigation into the dumping of a foetus at a sewerage plant in Borcherds Quarry, Airport Industria. The foetus was discovered by security guards on duty at the facility, leaving community leaders in shock and searching for answers that could help the police to apprehend the persons involved.

Lucinda Evans, executive director of Philisa Abafazi Bethu (Heal our Women), who is also a promoter for the baby saver, said they have saved lives of children and protected mothers, but the incident where a newly-born baby was dumped was shocking. Evans questioned the Children's Commissioner, Christina Nomdo, on what she was doing in terms of helping to rewrite the policy that baby savers become legal in the country. Nomdo said it was regrettable when new moms find themselves unsupported to care for their new babies, leading to them taking drastic steps.

Nomdo said it was the role of the child protection system to step in with measures to support the baby and the mother. "The department of social development confirmed to me that their local offices are available for assistance and they do fund organisations delivering these services," she said. She said the commissioner’s role was therefore to understand whether those services were of good quality and sufficient to address the needs in society.