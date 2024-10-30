Lutzville man sentenced to 81 years for murder

Cape Town - A 35-year-old Lutzville-West man has been sentenced to 81 years imprisonment for the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend on her 21st birthday.

Calvin Cloete, who had previously served time for stalking and stabbing Carmen Gouws, was found guilty of murder, rape, kidnapping, and attempted murder charges in the Vredendal Magistrate's Court. Gouws was murdered on her 21st birthday, she was axed to death before the kids from the community found her bloodied body on 7 October. Weeks before her death, Cloete was a free man after spending some time in prison for stalking and stabbing Gouws while she had been in high school.

Cloete appeared in court yesterday, where his sentence was handed down to him. He had already pleaded guilty to five charges, murder, two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and rape. Cloete was sentenced to 26 years direct imprisonment for both of attempted murder charges, life imprisonment for the rape and murder charges, including five years for kidnapping.

Calvin Cloete has been sentenced to an astonishing 81 years in prison for the brutal murder, assault and rape of 21-year-old Carmen Gouws.Picture:Supplied He will only be eligible for parole after he has served a period of five years. Detective Rugene Links, whose swift efforts led to Cloete's conviction, said the accused showed no remorse throughout the court proceedings. “None, he just stood up and walked after the sentencing. Last week, he testified that he is thinking about apologising but doesn't know how,” Links said.

Court records from Cloete’s plea deal provided a detailed account of how he repeatedly assaulted the young woman over the years, raped her, and ultimately took her life. Sarah Bakamela-Mgema, a spokesperson for the family, said they can now close this chapter and start with the healing. “It was a day of mixed emotions because it is a day that we were longing for. There were tears of joy but also tears that Carmen isn’t here, we did not fail her.