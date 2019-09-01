Two adults, a female minor and an eight-month-old baby were killed in a shack fire in Lwandle in the early hours of Sunday morning. File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Two adults, a female minor and an eight-month-old baby were killed in a shack fire in Lwandle in the early hours of Sunday morning. Jermaine Carelse from City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue services revealed that the firefighting services were on scene and extinguished the fire just before 3am.

"Just after 23:30 last night the City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to informal structures alight in Vulindlela Street, Lwandle.

"Ten firefighting appliances with a total of 38 staff members were on scene," Carelse said.

"The fire was extinguished at 02:40. The bodies of an adult male and female, a female minor, as well as an infant male were discovered with fatal burn wounds. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service."

Charlotte Powell, spokesperson for the city's disaster risk management centre added that the blaze destroyed 28 informal structures leaving 44 people affected.

"Informal Settlement Management Department is busy with assessments and will provide residents with starter kits to rebuild once fire debris have been removed by Solid Waste. SASSA was informed to provide humanitarian relief."

Recently, the Fire and Rescue Service statistics showed an encouraging decline in the number of residential fires – both formal and informal, but also the number of fatalities, which dropped by 29% year-on-year.

However, the increase in the number of informal dwellings affected is a concern and speaks to the challenges of firefighting in informal settlements, the City said.