‘Ma Maria’ Petersen celebrates her 100th birthday

Cape Town - After celebrating her 100th birthday on Monday, Maria Petersen, from Grassy Park, said she looks forward to turning 200 years of age. The centenarian was spoilt with a special breakfast on Tuesday by her church members at Grassy Park Good Shepherd Church in Victoria Road, where she still teaches Sunday school.

A healthy Petersen, affectionately known as “Ma Maria”, said she is blessed to see 100 and still feel fresh. “I am still standing on my two feet, which I thank my God for and I hope to reach 200 years. “I never thought I’d live this long, but I got 100 runs not out, so I would like to take the next wicket.

“It is all God’s will. I feel well and cannot complain. My birthday celebration was wonderful, so many friends and congregants came out to make my day. ” Petersen never had any children and never married. “I have been single all my life. When I was in my early twenties, I was singing in a choir and there were also young men. “I befriended a nice chappy and we decided to go together. When I met his mother, she said ‘no’, I’m not the girl for him. It was a great disappointment, so I left and we separated.

“Since then I thought, if this is going to happen in my life, because we really were meant for each other, then I never want to date again.” Petersen spent her days involved with church work such as teaching Sunday school, prayer meetings and visiting hospices. She used to work in the millinery trade, creating hats for adults and children in Salt River.