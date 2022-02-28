Macassar family's property excavated in search of mom reported missing almost 12 years ago

Cape Town - A Macassar family have been left devastated after police entered their home to excavate the property in search of the remains of their mother, who went missing almost 12 years ago. Denise Margaret Coetzee was reported missing on September 22, 2010. She was last seen with her boyfriend.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said provincial detectives, crime scene management, and forensics attended a planned excavation on Wednesday near Oklahoma in Macassar. The motive was to possibly retrieve the remains of Coetzee. “This office confirms that the operation was unsuccessful as no human remains were lifted from the soil of the earth. The investigation into the missing person continues,” Swartbooi said. Coetzee’s daughter, Gerica Mouton, who reported her missing, said she did not know what sparked the excavation, claiming that the police did not inform the family.

Macassar ward councillor Peter Helfrich said he spoke to the family and they were devastated. “Not only have the attacks on the family on social media hurt them, but the incident also reignited and triggered emotions and memories that they have over the years tried to deal with and forget,” Helfrich said. The family lived in fear as the fake news that was being spread has singled out Coetzee’s ex-husband, Gert Coetzee, as the murderer, he said.

“They are worried that someone will try to hurt or kill him.” Mouton said she misses her mother, and would love to know what happened to her. However, my father, Gert Coetzee, is not a murderer. “There is also no evidence that my mother is dead. My father would never hurt my mother. Those spreading fake news are putting our family and especially my father’s life at risk,” Mouton said.

“Denise and I were married for 26 years and three months. While we were divorced at the time of her disappearance, we were still very close, and lived together,” said her ex-husband Gert Coetzee. He said he was hurt because his best friend in the whole world has still not been found. I wonder every single day what happened to her and when she will come home. “I want her to come home so that I can tell her one more time how much we care for her,” he said.

He said he remained hopeful that she would come home one day. “All of us miss her. There are a few people who have come up with conspiracy theories claiming that I, or other family members, have murdered her. It is so hurtful to think that people will be this mean by making up stories like these,” he said. The news that quickly spread in the community had residents flocking to and gathering outside Coetzee’s home while the excavation was under way.