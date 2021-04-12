Madikizela to meet with taxi council over killings in Western Cape

Cape Town - Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has called an urgent meeting with the leaders of the minibus taxi council to express his grave concerns with regards to their inability to stop the alleged senseless taxi killings. Madikizela said the current spate of violent attacks and killings jeopardised the agreements between the department and the taxi industry leadership structure, including a financial agreement in terms of which the department supported the leadership with meeting allowances, office space and administrative support. The meeting, which is expected to be held this morning, stemmed from a recent shooting, where the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) Victor Wiwi and his protector Victor Sibusiso Msane were shot and killed, while travelling in the direction of Nyanga on Wednesday evening, with two other colleagues who survived. Madikizela said the recent killing brought the total number of taxi-related murders in the Western Cape to 25 since January, with 11 attempted murders and injuries over the same period. "These criminal acts must be condemned and the leaders of the minibus taxi industry have a responsibility to ensure that their members operate within the law, and in accordance with their constitution and signed code of conduct," he said.

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) has called for calm after its president and another man were gunned down on Borcherds Quarry Road last week. Picture: Leon knipe

SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) chairperson Nazeem Abdurahman said the council would work and meet with the department to confront violence in the industry.

Abdurahman called on their members in the province to stand in solidarity during this difficult time, and that they must work together in order to confront violence.

"Santaco in the Western Cape will work with the Department of Transport and Public Works to ensure we introduce safety and security measures that can support our efforts for peace," said Abdurahman.

Madikizela said his department was regularly meeting senior officials from enforcement authorities, including the police, metro police and traffic police, as well as regulatory authorities, the provincial taxi registrar, and the provincial regulatory entity, to plan a coordinated, inter-governmental response to the violence and other crimes associated with the minibus taxi industry.

Cata secretary Mandla Hermanus urged law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in quelling the taxi-related shootings, and to bring the perpetrators to book.

Cape Argus