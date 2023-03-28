Madrasatu Ahlil Quran Muslim School in Newfields goes up in flames

Cape Town - Pupils at the Madrasatu Ahlil Quran Muslim school in Newfields were evacuated from their school as the building went up in flames. Three pupils suffered from smoke inhalation, with one rushed to hospital, but fortunately no fatal injuries were sustained.

Fire department spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said crews from Gugulethu and Epping arrived at the scene just after 9am to find the first floor of the building gutted, including the roof. Smoke and water damage were restricted to the ground area. “Three individuals (all schoolchildren) suffered from smoke inhalation and one of them was taken to hospital by private transport. A building inspector was requested as the structural integrity may have been compromised,” he said. Outside the building, a helping hand who refused to share his name said: “It is sad that this happened on what we recognise as the holy month, and as much as we do not want to alarm the Muslim community, the school has lost quite a lot in this fire.”