Magistrate ’not impressed’ with lawyer’s absence in representing Piketberg cop charged with murder

Cape Town - The case against Piketberg police constable Richard Smit, accused of killing his girlfriend Natasha Booise last month, has been postponed to February 24 after his legal representative booked off sick. Smit appeared in the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court this morning for a formal bail application. The court had initially scheduled February 24 for a bail judgment.

Smit is facing seven charges, including the murder of Booise, two counts of attempted murder of Roslin Kaaiman and Erin Plaatjies, discharging a firearm in a public area, handling a firearm while under the influence of a substance which has an intoxicating or narcotic effect, and two counts of assault. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Magistrate Pieter Leon Grundlingh was not impressed with Booth’s absence and of another lawyer from his office to represent the accused in court today. “He (Grundlingh) promised that he would deal with the issue of postponements as bail is supposed to be dealt with expeditiously.

“He also indicated that arrangements had to be made in order to accommodate the bail application. “He also said that the case had attracted the interest of the community and that it was not in the interest of justice and not in the interest of the community for the bail application to be postponed on end. “He ordered that Booth or another lawyer be present in court at 9am at the next appearance in order to deal with the bail application,” he said.