DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - As former DA leader and current Western Cape premier Helen Zille continues to advocate for a tax revolt, fellow party members have been distancing themselves from her controversial statements. Zille has called for a tax revolt in a bid to stop corruption. Her tweets target the governing ANC, which she accuses of rampant corruption.

Last week, Zille tweeted: "The ANC government has an Achilles heel. Honest taxpayers will not continue forking up billions to corruption. If this continues, I'm going to be the first to mobilise a tax strike to bring this government to its senses. Anyone who gives them another chance is an accomplice."

This sparked a wave of reactions, which only spurred Zille on to tweet about other "successful" tax revolts, saying that it helped bring about meaningful change and accountability.

From within her own party, including leader Mmusi Maimane and MP and former national spokesperson Phumzile van Damme, there has been a pushback.

"I do not support a #taxrevolt. Let’s win the elections and demonstrate proper management of resources of our people’s money. Let’s use them for the benefit of all citizens. We will ensure the criminals end up in jail. Use your vote!" tweeted Maimane on Monday morning.

I do not support a #taxrevolt. Let’s win the elections and demonstrate proper management of resources of our people’s money. Let’s use them for the benefit of all citizens. We will ensure the criminals end up in jail. Use your vote! — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 28, 2019

Van Damme tweeted: "Do you think if you stop paying tax the ANC will suddenly stop being corrupt? The looting will continue regardless & SA’s poorest will be the most affected, not the rich. The country’s focus should be making sure everyone votes the ANC out to end corruption, not tax evasion."

Do you think if you stop paying tax the ANC will suddenly stop being corrupt? The looting will continue regardless & SA’s poorest will be the most affected, not the rich. The country’s focus should be making sure everyone votes the ANC out to end corruption, not tax evasion. https://t.co/sO9MzGNLUK — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) January 28, 2019

She also replied to a tweet of Zille's in which she stated she did not support a tax revolt.

The DA was quick to distance itself from Zille's comments on Sunday, saying a tax revolt was not part of the party's policy.

As I see it, this election is the last chance the voters have to vote against corruption. And it is clear -- a vote for the ANC (even under Cyril) is a vote FOR corruption. If the voters fail the democracy test again, its time for additional methods. #TaxRevolt — Helen Zille (@helenzille) January 26, 2019

"We set our own policies which will be clarified in our manifesto on February 23," the DA's Mabine Seabe told Independent Media on Sunday. "It is on that basis that South Africans can choose the DA and build one South Africa for all.

"We encourage the people to vote for change," Seabe said.

It was still unclear whether or not the DA would take action against Zille for her string of tweets.

[email protected]

Cape Argus