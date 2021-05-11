Maintenance on Tygerberg water pipeline to affect many Cape residents this weekend

Cape Town – Many people in Cape Town will face reduced water pressure and intermittent water supply as the City will have to shut down the 1 220mm Tygerberg water pipeline for maintenance.

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department is planning to shut down the pipeline between Giel Basson Drive and Vanguard Drive, from Friday, May 14 at 6pm until Sunday, May 16 at 6am, to urgently repair a faulty in-line valve located at Smartt Street.

The work will result in reduced water pressure and intermittent water supply to Brooklyn, Sanddrift, Tygerhof, Rugby, Century City, Paarden Eiland, Joe Slovo, Phoenix, Kensington and Acacia Park.

To minimise the impact of the shutdown on residents, water will be diverted from other pipelines to ensure water supply to the affected areas, however, some areas may still experience reduced water pressure.

In addition to the valve replacement, technical teams will also use this opportunity to replace two faulty meters on this pipeline.

Residents are advised to store water in clean, sealed containers in advance and to ensure that their taps are left in the closed position during this period to prevent any water loss and/or water damage when the supply is restored.

The City said it regrets any inconvenience caused, but adds that this maintenance will ensure future stability and continuity of water supply to the area.

