Maitland crematorium to undergo upgrades worth R17.6 million for better services

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee for Community Services and Health has announced that its Maitland Crematorium will be undergoing functional upgrades over the coming weeks. The crematorium, which is one of four in the province, will be undergoing R17.6 million in vital infrastructure upgrades meant to bolster the facility's capabilities, enhance cremation capacity and better meet the community's needs.

According to the department, the upgrading of the crematorium will include the installation of two new cremators, the expansion of refrigeration facilities and general building improvements. Throughout the project, the Department of Community Services said, witnessing services would be suspended due to noise and the utilisation of heavy machinery, such as cranes. One of the new cremators set to be installed at Maitland Crematorium Community Services and Health Mayco Member Patricia van der Ross said: “While the construction and installation phases may entail temporary inconveniences, the City appreciates the public's understanding and support during this pivotal improvement phase.

“The new cremators arrived on site last week, and work is now under way to install them. Van der Ross said while the crematorium undergoes the upgrades over the next two weeks, chapel services would be reduced to Saturdays only. She said: “The crematorium has provided a refrigeration reefer for alternative storage space of up to 50 coffins while expanding the refrigeration unit. Inspections have been conducted on the refrigeration units to ensure that the highest standards are met.