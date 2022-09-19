Maitland residents ‘extremely happy’ about proposals to upgrade Voortrekker Road

Cape Town - Maitland Residents and Ratepayers Association (MRRA) chairperson Faiek Fredericks has urged people from the neighbourhood to make their voices heard during the public participation process on the City’s proposals for upgrading a section of Voortrekker Road in Maitland and Kensington. The activity, which begins today and will run until October 19, follows the City’s just-concluded statutory public commenting process on the proposed upgrades.

Voortrekker Road connects Cape Town’s eastern and western suburbs, stretching from Kuils River and Bellville through Parow, Goodwood, Epping and Observatory. Fredericks said the public participation process was as crucial a platform as the public commenting process and was not just a formality. Faiek Fredericks. Picture: Supplied Fredericks said the MRRA was “extremely happy” with the proposals regarding the widening of Koeberg Road between Voortrekker Road and Royal Road as well as the dualling of Voortrekker Road between Station Road in Maitland and 12th Avenue in Kensington. He said these measures would eliminate the current congestion on Voortrekker Road which is currently a single lane.

However, he said the MRRA was not in support of the provision of cycling lanes. He said the area was a high-crime neighbourhood and bicycle lanes would encourage muggings of cyclists as had been seen in the Salt River/Woodstock stretch of the road. Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, said all submissions received by the City would be taken into consideration before the concept plan for a detailed design was finalised. “If all goes as planned, the City intends to commence with the construction work by 2025.”

The upgrades form part of the City’s “congestion relief programme” which focuses on projects that will assist to improve traffic flow in the mornings and afternoons along key transport routes. During the commenting process, the City held two public information days outlining its proposals to residents and affected parties, after which it asked for formal comments to be submitted in terms of the statutory process. Mayco member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas. Picture: Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA) [email protected]