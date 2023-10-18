Maitland sergeant praised for instant reaction which led to an arrest

Cape Town - A video of a successful operation by detective Lizwi Ntengeshe from Maitland police station led to the discovery of stolen goods in Brooklyn. The discovery of the goods was captured on video. About three months ago, Howard James Fyvie went to Maitland police station to report that his house had been broken into and that items had been stolen. He was referred to Ntengeshe, who reacted instantly.

A video created by Fyvie and shared on TikTok by Ntengeshe, shows Fyvie explaining to Ntengeshe what occurred at his house on several occasions, who stole his possessions, and where the culprit lives, before they leave the station, accompanied by two police officers, for the suspect’s address. Among the items discovered at the house were Fyvie’s car battery, his garden timer, and his wife’s sanitary towels. There were other items that appeared to be stolen but did not belong to Fyvie. The suspect was arrested.

"At first my neighbour caught the perpetrator on his security camera tampering with my gate and coming inside the yard to commit crime," he said. "Not only did he steal from me once, but he did that five times. Prior to the fifth time, I installed my own cameras so when he came back both cameras caught him. Also, I had his pictures all along because my neighbour would always send them to me. "And, like the well connected guy that he is, he happened to know where he resided, so going to the police I had all the necessary information that led to his arrest."

Ntengeshe, who has been working at the Maitland police station for 12 years, said it was not the first time he had cracked a case like this. He believes that any information handed to him is worth his time and attention, no matter how useless or small it might appear to others. “I encourage fellow officers to never look down on the information handed to them. Any information can lead to a successful investigation or an immediate arrest.”