Maitland taxi impoundments were legal – City of Cape Town

Cape Town - A text about 20 taxis getting impounded on Tuesday made its rounds on WhatsApp groups, causing people to fear another strike. However, City of Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Kevin Jacobs, said the vehicles were taken within the legislation as stipulated in the agreement with the South African National Taxi Alliance (Santaco).

Residents panicked because of the inconvenience caused by the recent Santaco-backed 8-day stay-away. The industry halted operations from August 3 over impoundments it said were unfair and illegal. The strike ended when the mother body, the City and mobility department agreed that the taxis would only be impounded within the National Land Transport Act laws which includes instances when a driver doesn’t have a PDP and valid operating licences.

Yesterday morning, the traffic officers set up a roadblock on Voortrekker Road in Maitland. “The City’s Traffic Service Transport Enforcement Unit conducted enforcement patrols on Voortrekker Road this morning in response to complaints received. “Twelve minibus taxis were impounded with no incidents or blockades reported by officers,” Jacobs explained.

“Impoundments include those vehicles operating without valid licences or permits, or inadequate roadworthiness – in accordance with the Santaco agreement.” This happened as the Minibus Taxi Task Team met over the industry issues. Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said: “Yesterday, the Minibus Taxi Task Team (MBTTT) reconvened to collectively address issues concerning the minibus taxi industry. The MBTTT comprises representatives of Santaco-WC, the Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town; with each stakeholder invested in seeing public transport in the city moving efficiently, safely and harmoniously.