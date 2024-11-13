Majavie shines in Mr South Africa competition

Entertainment Cape Town - In a display of resilience, media personality Dylan Majavie has reflected on his journey as a Top Three finalist in the prestigious Mr South Africa competition, which took place over the course of ten months.

Having run from March to November, the competition included a series of challenges, voting sessions, and personal tasks, culminating in the grand finale on November 9 held at Vodacom World Events in Johannesburg. The 29-year-old from Mitchell’s Plain landed the spot of second runner up at the highly anticipated pageant. The first runner-up was Johannesburg’s Luca Pontiggia, with fellow Cape Town-based finalist, Marcel Roux, a 26-year-old physical education educator and sport organiser, coming out on top.

Swimwear: Dylan Majavie. Picture: Supplied Representing a local community, Majavie, a HeartFM radio host, emphasised the significance of personal growth amid his struggles. “Coming from a broken home, I wanted to show-up for myself. “It’s essential to prove to young boys and girls that no matter your background, you deserve to be seen, heard, and provided with opportunities to thrive.”

His journey through the competition was marked by milestones, including placing in the top 10 in August. From there, further challenges awaited as Majavie sought to secure a place in the finals. “I feel like I definitely accomplished what I came here for.

“The platform of Mr South Africa allowed me to showcase my authenticity and prove that others can achieve their dreams, just as I have.” “I’m working closely with my life coach to create a structured programme that will be implemented in schools, teaching youth about their potential and the importance of understanding their identity.” As he prepared for the Mr South Africa event, the model and singer made a statement on the red carpet by donning a cream suit, showcasing the physical transformation he had achieved.