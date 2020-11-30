Major number of small businesses under Cape Chamber umbrella hit by crime

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The majority of businesses under the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry umbrella have been victims of crime with one in four of them being victims of extortion for money. Members blamed the police for not being able to control crime, while others blamed the judicial system, with the president of the chamber Janine Myburgh saying the survey showed “a definite increase in crimes committed against small businesses.” Myburgh said when members were asked why they believed this, nearly 80% responded that it was because police could not control crime. Some believed the judicial system cannot cope, criminals saw extortion as a way of getting easy money, and a minority blamed unemployment. She said among a sample of 54 businesses, one had a truckload of high-value goods hijacked, two were held up at gunpoint, some were burgled, others caught their staff stealing, five apprehended shoplifters, and a rising number experienced internet fraud. “Thugs threatened customers on 13 occasions in different businesses. Spaza shops reported 20 robberies and 24 businesses said they were victims of mob violence,” said Myburgh.

She said while the chamber welcomed the establishment of the promised task team on organised crime and extortion in which the City, the province and police joined forces, the survey showed that anecdotal evidence of rising crime rates in the Cape Metropole and beyond was no longer an allegation but a measurable fact.

She said apart from the data gathered by the chamber survey, comments made by respondents shone give each crime a human context.

One business owner said: “I was asked to pay R1 500 by a minibus taxi association at Site C for a permit to allow me to take my staff home after work.”

“Pubs, bars, hawkers, construction companies, taxi operators, hairdressing salons, domestic workers, spaza shops, restaurants, everyone seems to have either been held-up or knows someone who has,“ she said.

Responding, SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) provincial spokesperson Gershon Geyer said: “A meeting between Santaco and the Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela will take place to discuss these allegations.”

Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyido said there were ongoing positive engagements with the police representatives in relation to the protection fee or extortion situation in their communities.

Tyido said the police assured the communities of their commitment and strategies to tackle criminal activities and especially the protection fee rackets terrorising the poorer communities.

Premier Alan Winde’s spokesperson Bianca Capazorio said a committee formed to combat extortion continued to meet weekly “and the last meeting took place on Thursday”.

Provincial police commissioner Yolisa Matakata said the police in the province developed a strategy to deal with those crimes in July.

Matakata said those crimes were noted during lockdown, where they took place in different communities, and mostly in the so called “African townships”, where in their analysis indicated what they confronted with, and developed a plan.

Cape Argus