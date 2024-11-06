Major Public Works overhaul unveiled

Cape Town - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson outlined the department’s plans to turn the country into a “construction site”, reform the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), and utilise public assets for public good. Macpherson hosted the first meeting of the Minister and MECs (MINMEC) of Public Works and Infrastructure across all nine provinces, at the Lagoon Beach Hotel, yesterday.

During his opening remarks, Macpherson said the greatest task over the next five years, and the most significant measure of success, would be to meaningfully reduce the country’s “stubbornly high unemployment rate”. During a departmental strategic planning session last month, Macpherson said he emphasised achieving the goal of becoming a delivery unit by focusing on three areas in the years ahead. The three areas were to turn South Africa into a construction site; using public assets for public good; and by reforming the EPWP programme to serve as a bridge to permanent employment. “By working with Infrastructure South Africa, we’ve established an infrastructure pipeline valued at over R64 billion. Projects span a range of critical sectors such as energy, water, logistics and housing ...,” he said.

“It is now common knowledge that the state does not have sufficient funds to support this ambitious infrastructure programme therefore new and innovative funding solutions are essential including blended finance and public- private partnerships.” Macpherson said the department welcomed the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement during the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, stating that reforms were under way to make it easier for the private sector to invest in public infrastructure projects. “However, none of these interventions will succeed unless we strengthen our department’s capacity to oversee and execute projects efficiently.”

He said for too long, state-owned properties have been neglected or mismanaged, becoming liabilities rather than assets. “Our approach is to repurpose these properties ensuring they contribute to local economies, reduce urban decay and provide value for surrounding communities.” The EPWP programme required reform to ensure it delivers on its mandate.

“Our goal is to create a programme that does more than provide temporary relief, it should empower participants to transition into stable employment or entrepreneurship. We are working to align the programme with skills development initiatives, ensuring that participants leave EPWP better off than when they entered into it. This reformed EPWP will be central to our efforts to reduce unemployment, particularly amongst young people and women by providing real opportunities that extend beyond the programme itself.” He said the department has taken significant steps to improve accountability and to address corruption. “We have reinforced oversight mechanisms working closely with the AG and the SIU to address issues within our ranks. By doing so we aim to restore public confidence in our department and to demonstrate that we can manage projects responsibly.”