The threat was included in the commission’s recommendations in the final report of the Grocery Retail Market Inquiry, which was handed over on Monday to Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel in Pretoria.
Grocery Retail Market Inquiry chairperson Halton Cheadle said: “If the national supermarket chains do not undertake to give effect to these recommendations, the government should introduce legislation, in the form of a statute, regulations, or a code of practice to give effect to these recommendations.”
The inquiry found “features in the South African grocery retail sector that may prevent, distort or restrict competition”.
For now the commission is hoping that the big chains will voluntarily refrain from enforcing clauses that restrict landlords from leasing space in the same shopping centre to potential competitors and that this will fix the anti-competitive situation in the grocery retail sector.