Major winter storm leads to flooding and power outages across Cape Town

Cape Town - There have been reports of flooding and weather-related power outages across Cape Town as the city experiences the impact of cold fronts.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) said it was attending to incidents following the arrival of a major winter storm on Wednesday night.

“Flooding has been reported in the Gugulethu, Macassar Village and Philippi East areas. DRMC will conduct assessments and activate Sassa to provide soft relief if required.

“Weather-related power outages have been reported in Joe Slovo in Milnerton and Noordhoek,” said DRMC spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

“Various roads across the city were flooded due to blocked drains. These are being attended to by the Roads and Stormwater Department.”

The City expects increased incidents of flooding, particularly in new informal settlements.

Powell said the City expects to receive an increase in service requests related to power outages during the bad weather from today onwards, which could lead to high call volumes being experienced by the call centre.

Blue Downs Way flooded due to heavy rainfall. Video: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

The South African Weather Service has warned that significant rainfall, between 30mm and 40mm, can be expected over the Cape Town Metropole, Theewaterskloof and the western parts of the Cape Winelands.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said most the rainfall was expected to occur mostly this morning going into the afternoon, with continuous showers into Friday, but clearing by Friday afternoon.

“The heavy rain is expected to lead to localised flooding of susceptible formal or informal settlements and roads, low-lying areas and bridges.”

Bredell said increased travel times can be expected because of slippery roads and difficult conditions.

“We are also concerned about the chances for localised mudslides, rock falls and soil erosion in places, particularly along the slopes of Table Mountain following the major wildfire we experienced in the area a few weeks ago.”

For service requests, City of Cape Town residents were advised to log issues only on one channel and not to log the same request multiple times:

Call centre: 0860 103 089

SMS: 31220 (the free SMS service does not apply)

Email: [email protected]

e-Services:

Residents were encouraged to help reduce the risk of flooding and to make their own sandbags: https://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/Tips%20to%20help%20prevent%20flooding%20during%20upcoming%20winter%20months

Cape Argus