Majorettes wow at regional competition, gear-up for bigger things

Cape Town - Non-profit organisation the Federation of Dance, Drill, Cheerleading and Majorette Sport South Africa (FDDCMSA) is gearing up to send its majorettes to the national competition in Bloemfontein later this year. FDDCMSA is a national body that offers dance drill, colour guard, marching bands, majorette sport, baton and cheerleading to youth across the country.

Federation marketing head Yvonne Viljoen said that while the pandemic-inflicted years were sombre and heart-breaking for most global citizens, they also saw the rise of the FDDCMSA. Viljoen is also the federation’s provincial vice-chairperson and chairperson of the Durbanville Majorettes. Over the weekend, the Durbanville Majorettes Club hosted the FDDCMWC’s third regional competition, with over 180 athletes from various schools and clubs from Paarl, Goodwood and Somerset West at Aristea Primary School in Kraaifontein.

“The regional competition we held over the weekend was the first large and small drill competition of the season. It was a very successful day with record spectators and athletes in attendance. We are proud of our club coaches, parents, committee members and athletes who came out to share the day with us. “We have one more regional competition to go and then our provincial competition where the top teams will be chosen to progress to nationals, to be held from July 11 to 16,” Viljoen said. False Bay Primary during the Federation of Dance, Drill, Cheerleading and Majorettes’ Western Cape regional competition. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) False Bay Primary during the Federation of Dance, Drill, Cheerleading and Majorettes Western Cape Regional Competition. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Durbanville Majorettes Club during the Federation of Dance, Drill, Cheerleading and Majorettes Western Cape Regional Competition. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Durbanville Majorettes Club during the Federation of Dance, Drill, Cheerleading and Majorettes Western Cape Regional Competition. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Durbanville Majorettes Club during the Federation of Dance, Drill, Cheerleading and Majorettes Western Cape Regional Competition. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Durbanville Majorettes Club during the Federation of Dance, Drill, Cheerleading and Majorettes Western Cape Regional Competition. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Durbanville Majorettes Club during the Federation of Dance, Drill, Cheerleading and Majorettes Western Cape Regional Competition. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Competing on Saturday, Curro Sandown majorettes leader Emily Koekemoer said that the majorettes team was like a safe haven when things got tough at school, which also created an environment for learning and growing as a young person.

Durbanville Majorettes Club’s Zoe Jeffries said: “At first this seemed like a regular sport, but the more I participated and put in effort, the more I found a whole new family and learnt discipline and hard work. I enjoy being a part of the team.” Soneike High School Majorettes mom Marzelle Braf said: “This is my daughter’s first competition, and she is enjoying it. I love this, and I have seen how she has grown since joining the team. “Such activities are important for the development of our young ones and they learn a lot too, such as discipline and dedication. It’s amazing to see the impact and changes in children who are part of these teams.”

