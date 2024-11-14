Make a difference by joining St. Joseph’s Christmas Wish campaign

Cape Town - This holiday season, St. Joseph’s Intermediate Paediatric Care is launching its Christmas Wish campaign, calling on the public to make a meaningful difference in the lives of chronically ill children. Located in Montana, the non-profit organisation provides a caring environment where children from vulnerable communities receive crucial medical and therapeutic support, allowing them to heal, grow, and develop with dignity.

Lesley Liddle, head of business development, said their patients are newborns to 18 years of age and are referred by public hospitals and community clinics. “As South Africa’s largest non-profit provider of intermediate paediatric care, St. Joseph’s relies on donor support to sustain the essential services we offer our young patients. “Children stay with us for six months to over a year, depending on the severity of their illness.

“Every aspect of their recovery: meals, clothing, nursing, therapeutic care, and transportation to regular check-ups are covered during their stay.” Duanne Parson, 11, from Eerste River, was diagnosed with spastic paraplegia and stunted growth due to TB of the spine at the age of 10 years. On admission to St Joseph’s on October 17, 2023, he could barely walk 20 steps and his initial days were filled with difficulty as he was dependent on the medical staff while learning to adjust to a halo pelvic frame, taking TB medication, and overcoming physical discomfort. After months of rehabilitation, Parson underwent a successful spinal surgery and returned to St. Joseph’s in August this year, frame-free and walking on his own.

His grandmother and guardian, Fransina Parring, said: “Duanne is getting stronger by the day and is very happy to be home. His eating is progressing bit by bit. He is in school and trying to cope with a full day at school, for all obvious reasons he is struggling to catch up with the work.” She expressed her gratitude to all at St Joseph’s for their care, love, support and the healing Parson received. Joining the St Joseph’s Christmas Wish campaign by donating as little as R100, the public can ensure a child gets a nutritious meal for a week and with donation options to fit any budget, each contribution makes a lasting impact.